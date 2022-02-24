Senior C# Back End Developer cloud integration Semi remote R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RERUITMENT

A Wealth Management giant – spanning banks, insurers and asset managers in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, South-East Asia and South Africa, is on the hunt for a Senior Back End Developer with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka).
You will be supporting an investment platform where you will get involved in the implementation of a mathematical design – enterprise Software Projects, pushing into the cloud, while engaging with an intelligent, highly productive team.
So, if a human centric environment with a deep learning tech culture, working mostly from home, sparks your interest, then APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking
- 8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net
- RESTful API’s
- Rational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, RabbitMQ or Kafka
- Extensive OOP analysis and design skills
- Experience with SOA environments
- Experience with Cloud environments (advantageous)
- Redis; T-SQL (Transact-SQL), SQL; Message Queuing Technologies
- Azure or AWS proficiency
- By nature, you are methodical, have good attention to detail, with a strong work ethic and key focus on quality
