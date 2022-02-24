Senior C# Back End Developer cloud integration Semi remote R900k per annum at e-Merge IT RERUITMENT

A Wealth Management giant – spanning banks, insurers and asset managers in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, South-East Asia and South Africa, is on the hunt for a Senior Back End Developer with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka).

You will be supporting an investment platform where you will get involved in the implementation of a mathematical design – enterprise Software Projects, pushing into the cloud, while engaging with an intelligent, highly productive team.

So, if a human centric environment with a deep learning tech culture, working mostly from home, sparks your interest, then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking

8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net

RESTful API’s

Rational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, RabbitMQ or Kafka

Extensive OOP analysis and design skills

Experience with SOA environments

Experience with Cloud environments (advantageous)

Redis; T-SQL (Transact-SQL), SQL; Message Queuing Technologies

Azure or AWS proficiency

By nature, you are methodical, have good attention to detail, with a strong work ethic and key focus on quality

Reference Number for this position is TRA53390 which is a semi-remote JHB based work, offering a salary of R900k CTC per annum cost to company, salary negotiable on experience.

