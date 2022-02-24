Senior Project Manager

Minimum requirements:

  • IT related degree / Diploma
  • Project Management Certification (AGILE DSDM/ PRINCE2)
  • Preferably 2 or more years’ experience in a software development environment
  • Knowledge of SDLC
  • ICT Knowledge and experience would be an advantage
  • Must be process oriented
  • Ability to work with all levels of staff (CEO through to Call Centre staff)
  • Have brilliant problem solving abilities
  • Excellent organizational and time management skills

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Direct and manage project from conception to implementation.
  • Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with management and stakeholders.
  • Develop project plans and associated project related documents.
  • Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.
  • Liaise with project stakeholders on an ongoing basis.
  • Estimate and agree the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals with other departments within the company.
  • Where required, negotiate with other department managers for the use of required personnel from within the company.
  • Determine and assess need for additional staff and/or consultants and escalate to senior management if necessary during project cycle.
  • Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
  • Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.
  • Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.
  • Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.
  • Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.
  • Track project milestones and deliverables.
  • Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.
  • Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team members, analyse results and troubleshoot problem areas.
  • Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.
  • Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.
  • Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and contractors (where applicable), and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.
  • Build, develop and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the Project.

Employer & Job Benefits:

