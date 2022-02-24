Software Engineer

Our client in Rivonia is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team,

The purpose of the job:

Developing new code for N2N functionality

– Integrating the toll lanes running old software with new Instatoll MIS

Development, design, and implementation of new or modified software products or ongoing projects of the organization.

– Ensuring that all software projects meet contractual requirements.

– Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs.

– Testing and evaluation of new programs.

– Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and developing such modifications

– Writing and implementing efficient code

– Determining operational practicality

– Developing quality assurance procedures

– Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics

– Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

– Training users

– Designing, developing, testing, integrating, and interfacing software systems on time and as per the client’srequirements across various systems. This includes inter alia, creating, supporting and/or customizing solutions

Knowledge

Systems requirement specifications (SRS)

– Interface requirement specifications (IRS)

– Software Test Descriptions (STD)

– Interface Design Description (IDD)

– Software Design Description (SDD)

– System Compliance Certification

Education:

BsC Computer SciencesB-Tech IT/ Computer Sciences/ BCom Informatics or equivalent

Desired Skills:

SRS

IRS

STD

IDD

SDD

Learn more/Apply for this position