Our client in Rivonia is looking for a Software Engineer to join their team,
The purpose of the job:
Developing new code for N2N functionality
– Integrating the toll lanes running old software with new Instatoll MIS
Development, design, and implementation of new or modified software products or ongoing projects of the organization.
– Ensuring that all software projects meet contractual requirements.
– Researching, designing, implementing, and managing software programs.
– Testing and evaluation of new programs.
– Identifying areas for modification in existing programs and developing such modifications
– Writing and implementing efficient code
– Determining operational practicality
– Developing quality assurance procedures
– Deploying software tools, processes, and metrics
– Maintaining and upgrading existing systems
– Training users
– Designing, developing, testing, integrating, and interfacing software systems on time and as per the client’srequirements across various systems. This includes inter alia, creating, supporting and/or customizing solutions
Knowledge
Systems requirement specifications (SRS)
– Interface requirement specifications (IRS)
– Software Test Descriptions (STD)
– Interface Design Description (IDD)
– Software Design Description (SDD)
– System Compliance Certification
Education:
BsC Computer SciencesB-Tech IT/ Computer Sciences/ BCom Informatics or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- SRS
- IRS
- STD
- IDD
- SDD