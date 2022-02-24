Contract role based at client (Absa Bank)
Job Description: (Systems Analyst)
- Analysts are responsible for discovering, synthesizing, and analyzing information from a variety of sources within an enterprise, including tools, processes, documentation, and stakeholders.
- The Analyst is responsible for eliciting the actual needs of stakeholders-which frequently involves investigating and clarifying their expressed desires-in order to determine underlying issues and causes.
- Analysts play a role in aligning the designed and delivered solutions with the needs of stakeholders.
- The activities that Analysts perform include:
- Understanding enterprise problems and goals
- Analyzing needs and solutions
- Driving change
- Facilitating stakeholder collaboration
- Analyse and document as-is processes
- Analyse and document requirement gaps based on the existing solution(s)
- Analyse and document to-be processes
- Analyse and document change impacts (where applicable)
- Document a business and functional requirements specification (where applicable)
- Document business and functional agile user stories for the developers and testers
- Document system integration user stories for the developers and testers
- Support the QA team during SIT activities
- Support the QA team during UAT activities
- Support the training team (where applicable)
- Support the change team (where applicable)
- Responsible for in-country implementations as well as post implementation high care support for a period of 3 weeks after go-live (where applicable)
- Provide 3rd line support function for production incidents
- Provide SME support to the team
- Sign off test strategy and test cases
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- Systems Analysis
- Investigation
- Documentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
