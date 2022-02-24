Systems Analyst

Feb 24, 2022

Contract role based at client (Absa Bank)

Job Description: (Systems Analyst)

  • Analysts are responsible for discovering, synthesizing, and analyzing information from a variety of sources within an enterprise, including tools, processes, documentation, and stakeholders.
  • The Analyst is responsible for eliciting the actual needs of stakeholders-which frequently involves investigating and clarifying their expressed desires-in order to determine underlying issues and causes.
  • Analysts play a role in aligning the designed and delivered solutions with the needs of stakeholders.
  • The activities that Analysts perform include:
  • Understanding enterprise problems and goals
  • Analyzing needs and solutions
  • Driving change
  • Facilitating stakeholder collaboration
  • Analyse and document as-is processes
  • Analyse and document requirement gaps based on the existing solution(s)
  • Analyse and document to-be processes
  • Analyse and document change impacts (where applicable)
  • Document a business and functional requirements specification (where applicable)
  • Document business and functional agile user stories for the developers and testers
  • Document system integration user stories for the developers and testers
  • Support the QA team during SIT activities
  • Support the QA team during UAT activities
  • Support the training team (where applicable)
  • Support the change team (where applicable)
  • Responsible for in-country implementations as well as post implementation high care support for a period of 3 weeks after go-live (where applicable)
  • Provide 3rd line support function for production incidents
  • Provide SME support to the team
  • Sign off test strategy and test cases

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • Systems Analysis
  • Investigation
  • Documentation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

