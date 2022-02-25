Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic & innovative Payment Gateway Platform seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst with proven experience delivering enterprise solutions. Your role will entail defining the requirements (user stories) to build new functionality including BDD/Gherkin style acceptance criteria while aiding the team to make appropriate commitments through story selection & task definition. The ideal candidate will also require an understanding of Data Modelling, Object Modelling & OO design principles, proficiency with Agile techniques and have been involved with most aspects of software delivery and life cycle, including gathering and developing detailed functional requirement, breaking down complex requirements into independent user stories, capturing detailed acceptance criteria, building a release plan with user stories, managing the backlog, running showcases, and incorporating user feedback. If you have a strong opinion about how to build great software and prepared to defend them, then this position is for you.

DUTIES:

Work with the Product Owner and other subject matter experts to define the requirements (user stories) to build new functionality including BDD/Gherkin style acceptance criteria.

Work with the QA and the project team to validate the acceptance criteria and modify and split requirements as appropriate and participate in estimation and iteration planning sessions.

Work with other BAs and teams to understand and define End-to-end or Integration requirements across more than one project team and systems as well as other systems.

Ownership of all requirements to be built by the team, presentation of the stories and journeys and facilitation of requirements workshops.

Assist team with making appropriate commitments through story selection, task definition.

Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions that interfere with the ability of the team to deliver the sprint goal.

Improve the productivity of the teams in any way possible.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven commercial experience in delivering enterprise solutions.

Have been involved with most aspects of software delivery and life cycle, including gathering and developing detailed functional requirement, breaking down complex requirements into independent user stories, capturing detailed acceptance criteria, building a release plan with user stories, managing the backlog, running showcases, and incorporating user feedback.

Have some familiarity with the technical aspects of software development, including understanding the capabilities and limitations of programming languages, and acknowledge of testing (System, Unit, Integration, Interface).

An understanding of Data Modelling, Object Modelling, and OO design principles.

Successfully applied Agile/XP/Scrum practices.

May have introduced Agile techniques and have coached teams to apply them effectively, thanks to their Agile expertise and outstanding communication skills.

Ideally (although not essentially) experience of running distributed teams and distributed agile.

ATTRIBUTES:

Flexible in working practices.

Have exceptional listening, written and verbal communication.

