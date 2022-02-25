Job & Company Description:
My client based in the Joburg North is looking for a Data Analyst to join a successful team to meet business requirements in accordance with specification provided.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
You will be responsible for Identify valuable data sources and automate collection, loading and transforming processes.
Min 3 years Data Analyst experience.
BSC Qualification (Advantageous)
Experience as a Data Scientist/ Data Analyst
Experience with Data mining
Experience with SQL server, T-SQL, Azure and Python
