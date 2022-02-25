Data Analyst

Job & Company Description:

My client based in the Joburg North is looking for a Data Analyst to join a successful team to meet business requirements in accordance with specification provided.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

You will be responsible for Identify valuable data sources and automate collection, loading and transforming processes.

Min 3 years Data Analyst experience.

BSC Qualification (Advantageous)

Experience as a Data Scientist/ Data Analyst

Experience with Data mining

Experience with SQL server, T-SQL, Azure and Python

