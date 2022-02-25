Data Analyst (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Data Analyst in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:

A well established company is seeking a Data Analyst to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity based in JHB North. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualification

Relevant Masters degree in Computer Science

Experience:

7+ years experience in a Analytics environment, preferably form the Financial industry

Experience with R Studio, SQL and Spark with skills to manipulate datasets on Hadoop clusters

Cloud-based analytical environments

