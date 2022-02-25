Data Engineer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Data Engineer in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:

A well established company is seeking a Data Engineer to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity remotely based. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualification

Relevant Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or related

Functions:

Data Integration, Storage and Structure

Testing and Validation of Data

Software Architecture and Deployment

Experience:

5+ years experience as a Data Engineer

Experienced with SQL and Python

Experienced with Amazon Redshift, AWS S3, AWS Glue, AWS Athena, AWS Well-Architected Framework

Experience with data architecture for Machine Learning

