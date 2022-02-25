Data Engineer (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Data Engineer in Contracting.
Job & Company Description:
A well established company is seeking a Data Engineer to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity remotely based. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification
- Relevant Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or related
Functions:
- Data Integration, Storage and Structure
- Testing and Validation of Data
- Software Architecture and Deployment
Experience:
- 5+ years experience as a Data Engineer
- Experienced with SQL and Python
- Experienced with Amazon Redshift, AWS S3, AWS Glue, AWS Athena, AWS Well-Architected Framework
- Experience with data architecture for Machine Learning
