Data Engineer (Contracting)

Feb 25, 2022

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Data Engineer in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:
A well established company is seeking a Data Engineer to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity remotely based. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma in Computer Science or related

Functions:

  • Data Integration, Storage and Structure
  • Testing and Validation of Data
  • Software Architecture and Deployment

Experience:

  • 5+ years experience as a Data Engineer
  • Experienced with SQL and Python
  • Experienced with Amazon Redshift, AWS S3, AWS Glue, AWS Athena, AWS Well-Architected Framework
  • Experience with data architecture for Machine Learning

