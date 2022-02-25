Database Administrator III

Feb 25, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary qualification related to IT

Desirable

  • Relevant courses in database management
  • AWS Associate architect
  • Azure Fundamentals

Job objectives:

  • To manage installations and upgrades.
  • To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising systems.
  • To carry out database administration tasks.
  • To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance.
  • To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE.

Experience:

  • Experience managing MySQL and / or Postgres including databases larger than 1TB (5+ Years)
  • Any experience in NoSQL database management system – MONGODB or Cassandra (2+ Years)

Knowledge and Skills:

  • General understanding of database management concepts (5+ Years)
  • Strong proficiency in performance tuning (5+ Years)
  • Strong proficiency in backup / restore techniques (5+ Years)
  • Strong proficiency in Linux operating system (5+ Years)
  • Desirable Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB (2+ Years)

