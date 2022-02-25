Database Administrator III

Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification related to IT
Desirable
- Relevant courses in database management
- AWS Associate architect
- Azure Fundamentals
Job objectives:
- To manage installations and upgrades.
- To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising systems.
- To carry out database administration tasks.
- To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance.
- To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE.
Experience:
- Experience managing MySQL and / or Postgres including databases larger than 1TB (5+ Years)
- Any experience in NoSQL database management system – MONGODB or Cassandra (2+ Years)
Knowledge and Skills:
- General understanding of database management concepts (5+ Years)
- Strong proficiency in performance tuning (5+ Years)
- Strong proficiency in backup / restore techniques (5+ Years)
- Strong proficiency in Linux operating system (5+ Years)
- Desirable Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB (2+ Years)