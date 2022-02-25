Quantitative Business Analyst (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Quantitative Business Analyst in Contracting.
Job & Company Description:
A well established company within the banking sector is seeking a Quantitative Business Analyst to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity based in JHB. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification
- Relevant Degree in Quantitative discipline
- Postgraduate Qualification in Mathematical Finance
Functions:
- To design, specify, build, configure and test solutions
- Data Analysis
- Process Design and Analysis
Experience:
- 2+ years experience in the Quant, Risk and Business Analysis field
- Financial Markets including Credit and Market Risk is a must
- Experience with Trading Book and Trading Desk Support a must
- Knowledge of SQL and data analysis
- Business process modelling and design capabilities
- Attention to detail and a self starter
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.
