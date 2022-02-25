Quantitative Business Analyst (Contracting)

Feb 25, 2022

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Quantitative Business Analyst in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:
A well established company within the banking sector is seeking a Quantitative Business Analyst to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity based in JHB. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:
Qualification

  • Relevant Degree in Quantitative discipline
  • Postgraduate Qualification in Mathematical Finance

Functions:

  • To design, specify, build, configure and test solutions
  • Data Analysis
  • Process Design and Analysis

Experience:

  • 2+ years experience in the Quant, Risk and Business Analysis field
  • Financial Markets including Credit and Market Risk is a must
  • Experience with Trading Book and Trading Desk Support a must
  • Knowledge of SQL and data analysis
  • Business process modelling and design capabilities
  • Attention to detail and a self starter

