Quantitative Business Analyst (Contracting)

Realise your potential and further develop your career as a Quantitative Business Analyst in Contracting.

Job & Company Description:

A well established company within the banking sector is seeking a Quantitative Business Analyst to join their team for a 12 month contracting opportunity based in JHB. This position will enhance your skills and develop your potential to the fullest.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualification

Relevant Degree in Quantitative discipline

Postgraduate Qualification in Mathematical Finance

Functions:

To design, specify, build, configure and test solutions

Data Analysis

Process Design and Analysis

Experience:

2+ years experience in the Quant, Risk and Business Analysis field

Financial Markets including Credit and Market Risk is a must

Experience with Trading Book and Trading Desk Support a must

Knowledge of SQL and data analysis

Business process modelling and design capabilities

Attention to detail and a self starter

