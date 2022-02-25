Senior Audit Data Specialist

Facilitate the maintenance of risk profiles (inherent & residual view of IT risks)

Challenge risk management information received from the business and provide meaningful input to management on where IT risk management processes and controls can be improved

Responsible for the implementation of the Internal Audit plan with regards to assigned companies / areas

Implement Continuous Auditing within the various Business areas

Liaison with peers on IT and data risk management, policies and execution strategies

Perform maturity assessments based on the COBIT framework

Scheduling and planning of audits, assignment of staff and review resource requirements

Request data from the client, document SQL/ACL queries, analyse data and document deficiencies identified after performing the required testing

Lead the identification of data analytics opportunities, design and execution of audit tests based on identified risks and management of data analytics staff with GIA

Review and sign-off of planning, working papers and reports, and where required raise review notes for the work performed by Team Leaders / Data Analysts (pertaining to Engagement Letters, APMs, system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, RACM, test procedures, working papers, reports and action plans)

Assume a leadership role in enhancing the Data Analytics team’s strategy, including training other members of the Audit department in basic data analytics techniques, raising awareness of the data analytics program with key members of Management and developing a continuous auditing program for the division

Identify opportunities for Continuous Auditing through Process Automation or Data Analystics

Preparation and submission of Risk and Audit committee reports / packs

Assist in periodic reporting on the status and results of the annual audit plan and the sufficiency of department resources

5 + years data analytics experience with a broad range of exposure to all aspects of business planning, systems analysis and application development

Minimum 1 year Oracle and Java experience and 5 years or more SQL Server and SQL reporting services experience

Reporting to Audit / Risk Committees

Essential knowledge/skills: Internal Controls, CAATS tools such as SQL / ACL, data auditing/process auditing through data analytics, management/review of work of medium sized teams

The following would be deemed as an advantage:

Studying towards or in posession of relevant Honours Degree

FS experience

Information Security

Internal Controls

Experience in conducting financial, operational or IT Audits (IT General Controls or Application Controls)

Experience working with PL/SQL language

Technical knowledge and experience on Windows, Solaris, Linux, Oracle and networks

The following qualifications are a requirement:

B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing / Data Science as majors)

Honours / Masters (With Majors Preferably in Computer Science / Data Science)

CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT / CIA / CA (SA) (one or more of the afore mentioned are advisable)

SQL / ACL (or data analytics equivalent) certification

Desired Skills:

Internal Audit

IT Risk Management

Data Analytics

CAAT

Data Risk Management

Process Automation

Data Assurance

SQL

ACL

RACM

IT Audit

Oracle

Java

SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading financial services firm looking to appoint a Senior Audit Data Specialist to automate the internal auditing function for the business. You will be leading teams in projects and particularely the Data Analysts

