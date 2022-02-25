Senior IT Developer

Feb 25, 2022

Qualifications required:

  • Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology

Key performance areas:

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate
  • Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business
  • Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Skills and experience required:

  • Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position