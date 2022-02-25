Senior MS SQL Developer

Feb 25, 2022

Duties:

  • Strong T-SQL Development, SSIS and ETL experience.
  • Performance tuning and optimising SQL query and T-SQL.
  • Monitor and manage database performance.
  • Maintain data and code standards.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, log shipping, connectivity, and security problems.
  • Control access permissions and privileges.
  • Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.
  • Ensure that storage, archiving, backup, and recovery procedures are functioning correctly.
  • Monitor database capacity.
  • Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth.
  • Monitor and complete all DBA related Services.
  • Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.
  • Research and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations for Qualifications & Accreditations.

Requirements:

  • Diploma/BCom in IT
  • Masters in IT/MS Certificates will be an advantage
  • Database Administration experience will be an advantage
  • Strong intermediate/Senior (Minimum 5 – 10 years’ experience in SQL development)
  • Big data process experience

