Senior MS SQL Developer

Duties:
- Strong T-SQL Development, SSIS and ETL experience.
- Performance tuning and optimising SQL query and T-SQL.
- Monitor and manage database performance.
- Maintain data and code standards.
- Troubleshoot and resolve the following problems: database integrity, performance, blocking and deadlocking, replication, log shipping, connectivity, and security problems.
- Control access permissions and privileges.
- Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.
- Ensure that storage, archiving, backup, and recovery procedures are functioning correctly.
- Monitor database capacity.
- Provide proactive performance monitoring and capacity planning for future database and server growth.
- Monitor and complete all DBA related Services.
- Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.
- Research and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations for Qualifications & Accreditations.
Requirements:
- Diploma/BCom in IT
- Masters in IT/MS Certificates will be an advantage
- Database Administration experience will be an advantage
- Strong intermediate/Senior (Minimum 5 – 10 years’ experience in SQL development)
- Big data process experience