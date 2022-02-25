Software Developer (Full stack.net)

Feb 25, 2022

The Job Requirements
Technical

  • Proficientin Net (C#) programming.
  • Proficient in W3C standards
  • Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.
  • Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.
  • Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)
  • Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Non-Technical

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
  • Familiar and comfortable with agile terminology and teams.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Good communication skills.
  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
  • Great attention to detail.
  • Good leadership skills.

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position