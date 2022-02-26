Technical Systems Analyst – Contract

This is a contract opportunity for a skilled Technical Systems Analyst to work onsite.
- Systems analysis, design and technical documentation
- Define, design and document technical interfaces/APIs by applying knowledge of the system/s, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects
- Design and document applications involving detailed flows, wireframes, and business rules
- Design advanced file and database structures and interfaces between internal and external systems
- Assist in the planning of database structures and content
- Update documentation on existing systems
- Improve existing systems to adhere to best practice
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- Technical documentation
- SQL
- APIs
- Document technical interfaces
- Design interfaces
- Database Structures
- Conceptual understanding of technology