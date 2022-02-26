Technical Systems Analyst – Contract

This is a contract opportunity for a skilled Technical Systems Analyst to work onsite.

Systems analysis, design and technical documentation

Define, design and document technical interfaces/APIs by applying knowledge of the system/s, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects

Design and document applications involving detailed flows, wireframes, and business rules

Design advanced file and database structures and interfaces between internal and external systems

Assist in the planning of database structures and content

Update documentation on existing systems

Improve existing systems to adhere to best practice

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Technical documentation

SQL

APIs

Document technical interfaces

Design interfaces

Database Structures

Conceptual understanding of technology

