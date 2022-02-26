Technical Systems Analyst – Contract

Feb 26, 2022

This is a contract opportunity for a skilled Technical Systems Analyst to work onsite.

  • Systems analysis, design and technical documentation
  • Define, design and document technical interfaces/APIs by applying knowledge of the system/s, interfaces and dependencies to highlight integration aspects
  • Design and document applications involving detailed flows, wireframes, and business rules
  • Design advanced file and database structures and interfaces between internal and external systems
  • Assist in the planning of database structures and content
  • Update documentation on existing systems
  • Improve existing systems to adhere to best practice

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • Technical documentation
  • SQL
  • APIs
  • Document technical interfaces
  • Design interfaces
  • Database Structures
  • Conceptual understanding of technology

