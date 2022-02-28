Big Data Full Stack Application Engineer / Develop

Feb 28, 2022

Technologies/skills:

  • C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
  • WEB API.
  • Angular
  • RESTful services
  • SCSS/LESS/TypeScript – having worked with preprocessor languages
  • UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
  • Experience with material design is a plus
  • Experience with application dev in AWS is a plus
  • Attention to detail for UI design
  • Understanding large scale systems
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies
  • Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Azure DevOps, Jenkins
  • Preferred: Experience with some of the following: SQL, Apache Hadoop, Spark, AWS, Kubernetes, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

Candidate Description:

  • Design and Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
  • Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
  • Automation of application back-end workflows
  • Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
  • Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
  • Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
  • Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills
  • Strong programming skills with drive and strong work ethic
  • Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
  • Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
  • Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Angular) that is backend (C#) savvy
  • Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)
  • Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper, MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

It will be a 6 – 12 month contract

Learn more/Apply for this position