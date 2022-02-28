Big Data Full Stack Application Engineer / Develop

Technologies/skills:
- C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
- WEB API.
- Angular
- RESTful services
- SCSS/LESS/TypeScript – having worked with preprocessor languages
- UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
- Experience with material design is a plus
- Experience with application dev in AWS is a plus
- Attention to detail for UI design
- Understanding large scale systems
- Familiar with Agile methodologies
- Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Azure DevOps, Jenkins
- Preferred: Experience with some of the following: SQL, Apache Hadoop, Spark, AWS, Kubernetes, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools
Candidate Description:
- Design and Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
- Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
- Automation of application back-end workflows
- Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
- Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
- Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
- Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills
- Strong programming skills with drive and strong work ethic
- Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
- Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
- Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Angular) that is backend (C#) savvy
- Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)
- Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper, MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools
It will be a 6 – 12 month contract