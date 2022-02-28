Big Data Full Stack Application Engineer / Develop

Technologies/skills:

C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)

WEB API.

Angular

RESTful services

SCSS/LESS/TypeScript – having worked with preprocessor languages

UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)

Experience with material design is a plus

Experience with application dev in AWS is a plus

Attention to detail for UI design

Understanding large scale systems

Familiar with Agile methodologies

Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Azure DevOps, Jenkins

Preferred: Experience with some of the following: SQL, Apache Hadoop, Spark, AWS, Kubernetes, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

Candidate Description:

Design and Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

Automation of application back-end workflows

Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework

Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications

Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

Must be a clear methodical thinker with good problem solving skills

Strong programming skills with drive and strong work ethic

Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent

Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)

Experienced and technically strong UI developer (Angular) that is backend (C#) savvy

Preferred: Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)

Preferred: Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper, MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools

It will be a 6 – 12 month contract

