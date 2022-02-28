Business Analyst

They are currently looking for a Business Analyst.

JOB PURPOSE

The main purpose for the job is to

To deliver a project’s business analysis scope as well as assist the product team to clarify, design and develop functional and non-functional features for the company’s products and customer solutions.

KEY JOB FUNCTIONS

Key Roles and Accountabilities

Pre-Sales Analysis /Product Support

Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements

Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement

Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case

Do product demonstrations and provide sales support

Business Requirements Analysis

Work closely with external and internal stakeholders to analyze their objectives and clarify the stakeholder needs or problem/opportunity statement

Facilitate requirements, analysis/discovery sessions and design workshops to discover information related to the process or requirements from business stakeholders, so the requirements represent their needs

Work with Project Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive functional and non-functional requirements from project stakeholders (including Product Manager, Account Manager and Architecture)

Participate in the planning and prioritization of project scope requirements with stakeholders

Examine existing and/or create new business processes including understanding data flows

Prepare of user stories and prototype mock-ups for new services and enhancements

Undertake stakeholder analysis

Identify and clarify constraints and work closely with external and internal stakeholders to design and implement the best possible solution within these constraints

Analyze and translate requirements into specifications that are used by architects, designers,

developers and testers to build and test a software solution

Development

Translate business requirements to functional and non-functional requirements for the Development Team

Create and update the following sets of documentation: Feature documentation and Release Notes in support of client UAT as well as Production deployments

Internal & User Acceptance Testing

Assist the tester(s) – as required – with the translation of the business requirements documentation into the relevant test scenarios and test cases and the review of these test plans

Promote the quality of delivery by validating and verifying that the delivered functionality meets the requirements – during internal testing (prior to UAT)

Assist with the validation and prioritization of test results and defect resolution

As required, assist client with the creation of UAT test plans

As required, provide sign off a feature after delivery on behalf of the Product team

Transition to Support

Develop training material and deliver training to relevant user community (internal and/or external stakeholders)

Develop and/or assist with review of User Guides

Create or update Standard Operating Procedures

Post Implementation Review

Participate in Post Implementation Review sessions

CORE COMPETENCIES

Verbal and written communication skills

Facilitation skills

Problem-solving skills

Critical thinking skills

Ability to develop Process Flow diagrams and models

Ability to develop use cases and wireframes

Ability to undertake requirements review, validation and to develop user stories

Ability to apply the relevant data analysis technique – whether at business, software or information level

Proficient in relevant Microsoft tool i.e., Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Ability to establish and build stakeholder relationships

Self-managing – pro-active and dependency aware

Ability to clarify and resolve ambiguity

Ability to understand technical concepts

Ability to learn and apply business analysis methodology

Ability to development industry domain specific knowledge

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Tertiary Diploma (Commerce)

5 years BA experience (including 2 years Payment’s domain experience)

Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB)

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Payments

CBPA/IIB

