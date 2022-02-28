ASAP Resources is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.
They are currently looking for a Business Analyst.
JOB PURPOSE
The main purpose for the job is to
- To deliver a project’s business analysis scope as well as assist the product team to clarify, design and develop functional and non-functional features for the company’s products and customer solutions.
KEY JOB FUNCTIONS
Key Roles and Accountabilities
Pre-Sales Analysis /Product Support
- Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements
- Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement
- Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case
- Do product demonstrations and provide sales support
Business Requirements Analysis
- Work closely with external and internal stakeholders to analyze their objectives and clarify the stakeholder needs or problem/opportunity statement
- Facilitate requirements, analysis/discovery sessions and design workshops to discover information related to the process or requirements from business stakeholders, so the requirements represent their needs
- Work with Project Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive functional and non-functional requirements from project stakeholders (including Product Manager, Account Manager and Architecture)
- Participate in the planning and prioritization of project scope requirements with stakeholders
- Examine existing and/or create new business processes including understanding data flows
- Prepare of user stories and prototype mock-ups for new services and enhancements
- Undertake stakeholder analysis
- Identify and clarify constraints and work closely with external and internal stakeholders to design and implement the best possible solution within these constraints
- Analyze and translate requirements into specifications that are used by architects, designers,
- developers and testers to build and test a software solution
Development
- Translate business requirements to functional and non-functional requirements for the Development Team
- Create and update the following sets of documentation: Feature documentation and Release Notes in support of client UAT as well as Production deployments
Internal & User Acceptance Testing
- Assist the tester(s) – as required – with the translation of the business requirements documentation into the relevant test scenarios and test cases and the review of these test plans
- Promote the quality of delivery by validating and verifying that the delivered functionality meets the requirements – during internal testing (prior to UAT)
- Assist with the validation and prioritization of test results and defect resolution
- As required, assist client with the creation of UAT test plans
- As required, provide sign off a feature after delivery on behalf of the Product team
Transition to Support
- Develop training material and deliver training to relevant user community (internal and/or external stakeholders)
- Develop and/or assist with review of User Guides
- Create or update Standard Operating Procedures
Post Implementation Review
- Participate in Post Implementation Review sessions
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Facilitation skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Critical thinking skills
- Ability to develop Process Flow diagrams and models
- Ability to develop use cases and wireframes
- Ability to undertake requirements review, validation and to develop user stories
- Ability to apply the relevant data analysis technique – whether at business, software or information level
- Proficient in relevant Microsoft tool i.e., Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Ability to establish and build stakeholder relationships
- Self-managing – pro-active and dependency aware
- Ability to clarify and resolve ambiguity
- Ability to understand technical concepts
- Ability to learn and apply business analysis methodology
- Ability to development industry domain specific knowledge
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Tertiary Diploma (Commerce)
- 5 years BA experience (including 2 years Payment’s domain experience)
- Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB)
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Payments
- CBPA/IIB