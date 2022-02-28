C# Developer

Responsibilities:
- The development and maintenance of retail and forecourt software systems;
- Support for existing systems;
- Direct communication and support to end users;
- Housekeeping of databases;
- Documentation and testing of bespoke software solutions;
- Day to day tasks and administration;
- Wiling to travel occasionally; and
- Willing to be on standby.
Skills, Qualifications and General Requirements:
- Grade 12 qualification;
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English;
- ITIL qualification;
- 4 Years’ functional programming experience using C# including Windows Forms Applications;
- Basic network knowledge;
- Experience in rest and hardware integration will be advantageous;
- Experience in Syncthing, Wep API’s, PHP/HTML and Linux will be advantageous;
- Experience in Prowalco/Toheim/Wayne fuel pump protocols will be advantageous;
- Computer literacy and knowledge of the MS Office package;
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
- Must be willing to work in a team.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Windows Forms
- Web API’s
- HTML
- PHP
- Linux