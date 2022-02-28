C# Developer

Feb 28, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • The development and maintenance of retail and forecourt software systems;
  • Support for existing systems;
  • Direct communication and support to end users;
  • Housekeeping of databases;
  • Documentation and testing of bespoke software solutions;
  • Day to day tasks and administration;
  • Wiling to travel occasionally; and
  • Willing to be on standby.

Skills, Qualifications and General Requirements:

  • Grade 12 qualification;
  • Fluent in Afrikaans and English;
  • ITIL qualification;
  • 4 Years’ functional programming experience using C# including Windows Forms Applications;
  • Basic network knowledge;
  • Experience in rest and hardware integration will be advantageous;
  • Experience in Syncthing, Wep API’s, PHP/HTML and Linux will be advantageous;
  • Experience in Prowalco/Toheim/Wayne fuel pump protocols will be advantageous;
  • Computer literacy and knowledge of the MS Office package;
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
  • Must be willing to work in a team.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Windows Forms
  • Web API’s
  • HTML
  • PHP
  • Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position