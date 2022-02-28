Customer Success Manager, IT

Primary purpose of the role:

The purpose of this position is to achieve, strengthen, measure & retain customer success: desired outcomes while using our IT Products.

Essential Functions:

Product Training, Onboarding & Retention

Conduct training sessions to groups and individuals across multiple IT products and platforms

Create Training Materials, Outlines and Documentation

Establish best practices for specific aspects of the Organization as well as the Organization as a whole

Communicate with Management teams as to training needed, timeframe, and the most effective methods for communicating message

Communicate with end users post-training to effectiveness of training and improvements needed

Work with technical team to broadcast training materials to end users

Assess knowledge of trainee’s post training

Provide status, progress and results reporting

Build strong internal relationships across all the company departments / leaders.

Use strong communication skills including excellent active listening skills

Onboard new clients and users

Support the company commercial team in surveying user experiences and relaying to the IT product leadership team

IT Product Organization/Coordination

Keep accurate record and reporting of IT product usage, demo’s, onboarding, training sessions, development requests and interactions with stakeholders using Company tools and systems

Benchmark, analyse, report on, and make recommendations for the improvement and growth of IT products and environments

Identify, collaborate and drive data quality initiatives within the Company

Partner with the IT product development teams to drive system development, adoption and meeting business requirements

Individual/Team Leadership

Effective team leadership will be required

Qualifications:

Good written and verbal skills

Self-motivated, able to work in a team and independently

Excellent organizational skills

Ability to present ideas in business and user-friendly language

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills

Education And Experience:

Bachelor’s degree/ Diploma in Information Technology/Systems or equivalent preferred

At least 4 years or more successful experience in IT Projects and/or Products

Experience leading IT professionals or teams

Environment:

100% Performed in climate-controlled internal office environment working under normal office conditions

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; stand; walk; use hands and finger to feel and handle; reach with arms and hands; talk and hear

While performing the duties of this job, the employee frequently is required to stoop, kneel, and crouch; lift weight or exert a force up to a maximum of 25 pounds

Additional:

Follow the Company HR Policy, the Code of Business Conduct and department policies and procedures, including protecting confidential company information, attending work punctually and regularly, and following good safety practices in all activities.

The responsibilities associated with this job will change from time to time in accordance with the Company’s business needs. More specifically, the incumbent may be required to perform additional and/or different responsibilities from those set forth above.

The above declarations are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job described, nor are they intended to be such a listing of the skills and abilities required to do the job. Rather, they are intended only to describe the general nature of the job

