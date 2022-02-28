Data Scientist at Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Ltd

Two-a-Day is seeking a Data Scientist. This permanent monthly paid vacancy exists in our IT Department and the successful candidate will report to the IT Manager. The purpose is to assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Two-a-Day is able to compete in a fast-changing landscape. The incumbent will help automate and improve processes and assist with improved decision making based on data. Competencies: Report writing, analysing, learning and researching, meeting customer expectations.
Relational database technologies
Solution and experimental design for model development
- Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.
- Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment
- Source control systems e.g., Git, Bitbucket, or SourceTree
- Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within
- Any other legitimate activity as and when required.
Minimum Requirements
- Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics
- Experience in deploying models into production
- 2+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R
- Business analysis and requirements gathering
- Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g., Git Bitbucket
Written applications must be emailed to [Email Address Removed] on or before Friday, 04 March 2022.
If you do not receive any response within 30 days after the closing date above,
you can accept that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Office Suite)
- Problem Solving
- Analytical Skills
- Report writing
- Learning and researching
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the packaging and cold storage of deciduous fruit and supplies internationally as well as locally. We are an employer that promotes equal opportunities.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- 13th Cheque
- Incentive Bonus