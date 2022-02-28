Desktop Support Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based Consultancy and Software Solutions Provider seeks the technical ability of an ambitious & self-driven Desktop Support Engineer to join its Cape Town team. You will support both local and UK clients with a devotion to providing service excellence and “going the extra mile’” for them. The ideal candidate will require Matric/Grade 12, a Computer Science/Computer/Technical Support tertiary qualification, a proven track record of providing 1st and 2nd Line Support including 3+ years’ Windows Desktop Support and 2+ years’ working in a formal IT team. You must also have experience of a Service/Helpdesk environment preferably within an MSP, able to troubleshoot problems & resolve them timeously, LAN/WAN, ITIL, experience with End-point Management solutions such as Datto RMM and comfortable working to tight deadlines and demanding SLAs.

DUTIES:

Field support emails and calls from clients.

Diagnose technical problems and escalate to the relevant Senior Engineer where necessary.

Possess superior follow-up skills and deliver absolute service at all times.

Documentation of operational systems and procedures.

Hardware and software support for desktops, laptops, printers and peripheral equipment.

Report and manage risks to end user experience, productivity or systems.

Log incidents, requests and changes using the ticketing system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science / Computing / Technical Support or equivalent experience essential.

Experience/Skills –

Proven track record of providing 1 st and 2 nd Line Support.

and 2 Line Support. 3+ Years’ experience in Windows Desktop Support.

2+ Years’ experience working in a formal IT team.

Experience of a Service/Helpdesk environment, preferably within an MSP.

Comfortable working to tight deadlines and demanding SLAs.

Troubleshooting problems and resolving them timeously.

Knowledge of basic networking and LAN/WAN connectivity.

Experience with End-point Management solutions such as Datto RMM.

Following processes and procedures and experience with a ticketing system/framework (e.g., ITIL).

Willing to work flexible office hours (including providing out-of-hours cover).

Advantageous –

Supporting and troubleshooting Windows desktops, with MacOS experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Hardworking and flexible.

Excellent written and spoken English, including great telephone manner.

Willingness to learn and develop skills.

Mature and highly professional.

Exceptional in analytical thinking and troubleshooting/problem solving.

Ability to perform and excel under pressure.

Attention to detail and high-quality standards.

Goal oriented and delivery focused.

Positive and social individual willing to learn quickly and work hard.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Desktop

Support

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position