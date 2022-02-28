Developer – C# / .Net (Mid) at Parvana Recruitment

Feb 28, 2022

Parvana
Responsibilities:

  • Developing software features.
  • Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product.
  • Following the development process.
  • Troubleshooting issues and assisting with complex support queries.
  • Taking part in the following: Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.
  • Collaborative-development and code-reviews.
  • Knowledge-sharing and documentation.
  • Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Qualifications:

  • Degree or Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Science or a related area.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years of experience with .Net, C#, .Net core.
  • Angular experience preferred.
  • Experience with Docker / Kubernetes preferred.
  • Experience with SOAP and REST web services, open API development and SOA concepts and understanding of their design patterns.
  • Experience with Microsoft Azure and/or other Cloud Hosting Services preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Net
  • C#
  • .Net core

