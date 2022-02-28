Developer – Full Stack at Parvana Recruitment

Feb 28, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Analysing, designing and producing quality software, using the HTML5, CSS, Typescript and SOLID principles.
  • Creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.
  • Adhering to and improving the defined standards and best practices.
  • Creating estimates and reviewing them with various teams.
  • Communicating status and escalating risks timeously.
  • Identifying, analysing and fixing scalability & performance issues.
  • Meeting the defined specifications and/or requirements.
  • Proactively sharing knowledge within the team.
  • Reviewing and fixing all defects found.
  • Debugging and simulating using Test Harness and Emulators / OS / Browser.
  • Working with the QA team to ensure the test plans are of a high quality.
  • Testing software as well as all changes made and ensuring that existing functionality works.
  • Contributing to the improvement of the quality standards and processes.
  • Providing effective and timely feedback on support issues.
  • Providing support for product related issues in production in a timely manner.
  • Providing support to dependent teams.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.

Required Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years’ experience in software development
  • Experience in following:
    • HTML, CSS, Typescript and JavaScript
    • OO experience in C# or Java
  • Productivity tools (e.g. Azure, GIT)
  • Understand code static analysis tools – SonarQube / TSLint.
  • Emulators / OS / Browser experience.
  • Understand / participate in the SDLC process.
  • Understand / participate fully in Agile practices (Scrum).
  • Mobile development experience would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • TypeScript

