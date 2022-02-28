Developer – Full Stack (PHP) at Parvana Recruitment

*Please note: This spec is in the process of being updated.
Responsibilities:
- Developing high performing, robust, quality and scalable features.
- Using software development best practices and principles.
- Planning, configuring and maintaining development environments.
- Diagnosing / resolving application, configuration and code level technical support issues.
- Understanding the product development life cycle.
- Working with multiple teams to understand, challenge and refine requirements.
- Participating and contributing to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.
- Ensuring that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- 4+ years’ development experience.
- Strong experience / knowledge of the following:
- PHP | Woocommerce | Magento
- Proficiency with fundamental front-end languages such as:
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Good problem solving skills with high attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- HTML
- CSS