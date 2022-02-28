Developer – PYTHON (MASTER) at Parvana Recruitment

Feb 28, 2022

Role:

  • Our client develops exciting software using modern tools, techniques and methodologies.

Responsibilities:

  • Product design, programming, bug verification, and testing of computer programs for software products and/or customer applications.
  • Researching problems and developing solutions.
  • Capturing and documenting requirements.
  • Contributing to designs.
  • Writing design documentation.
  • Writing code and completing the programming, testing and debugging of applications.
  • Participating in code reviews.
  • Follow QA processes for project and peer reviews.
  • Prepare and contribute to user and technical documentation.
  • Maintain release and installation notes

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary education with programming background

Skills / Experience:

  • Strong OO implementation skills – experience in designing strong technical solutions.
  • Python
  • Perl (mod_perl)
  • Django
  • PostgreSQL / MySQL
  • Git
  • Apache / NginX
  • UNIX / Linux environment.
  • Pattern matching analysis
  • XHTML, Javascript (ExtJS, jQuery)
  • Relational Databases
  • Hibernate / SQLAlchemy
  • SQL with Query Optimisation
  • Agile Methodology exposure (CI, TDD, etc.)

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Perl
  • Django

Learn more/Apply for this position