FrontEnd Javascript Software Engineer

The position reports to the Engineering Team Lead.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

To assist design, develop and refine new features

Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

Implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code.

Create modules and components to incorporate them together into a functional site.

Work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing PHP code.

The skills we need:

Be accountable

Creative

Solutions oriented

Flexible

Take pride in your work

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience as a Front-End Developer writing code is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of experience as a Front-End Developer writing code.

Very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch

Understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques

Appreciation and understanding of object-oriented programming concepts

Solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (React is preferred, but AngularJS, Meteor, Backbone, etc. are a good start)

Experience in XHTML, Html5, CSS and taking high definition designs/PSD’s and producing fast efficient HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

Knowledge and experience cross browser and cross device compatible solutions including for mobile

Experience with CSS pre-compilers such as Less or Sass

You should love doing this kind of stuff! Not afraid to try new things just to see how they work.

Able to evaluate and learn new libraries, frameworks, concepts to validate whether they might be of value to our team

Experience using a source control solution such as Git

PHP experience very desirable

Linux experience

React JS experience

Back-bone JS experience

Experience writing front-end unit tests

Full stack experience of any sort is advantageous

Has worked within an agile development team using scrum/kanban

Experience producing responsive html designs

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML

CSS

frontend

