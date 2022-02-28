Full Stack Developer

Feb 28, 2022

Our client in the Telecommunications industry is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer
to join their organisation. Highly skilled software developer who is comfortable with both frontend and back-end development. Our team is passionate around solving business problems through innovation.

Key responsibilities:

  • Developing API endpoints and consuming 3rd party API’s
  • Web application development in C#, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, React and MSSQL
  • System integration development
  • Development, testing, debugging, documenting, and monitoring
  • Ensuring cross-platform optimization
  • Research, evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering
  • Recommending changes and enhancements to software applications
  • Engaging with key stakeholders
  • Debugging and Application support

Minimum requirement:

  • Relevant certification
  • 5+ years of full-stack development experience covering front-end, middle tier and database
  • 3+ years’ experience with .Net, React and MSSQL
  • 2+ years of experience with applications or server support
  • Requirements gathering experience
  • Knowledge of managing MS based systems and processes
  • Experience in Agile development methodologies.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps, Microservices and Azure Services
  • Experience with Kubernetes advantageous
  • Excellent verbal communication skills
  • Good problem-solving skills
  • Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Azure
  • Full Stack
  • React
  • SQL
  • full-stack development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Rosebank

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension fund

