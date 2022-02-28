Our client in the Telecommunications industry is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer
to join their organisation. Highly skilled software developer who is comfortable with both frontend and back-end development. Our team is passionate around solving business problems through innovation.
Key responsibilities:
- Developing API endpoints and consuming 3rd party API’s
- Web application development in C#, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, React and MSSQL
- System integration development
- Development, testing, debugging, documenting, and monitoring
- Ensuring cross-platform optimization
- Research, evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering
- Recommending changes and enhancements to software applications
- Engaging with key stakeholders
- Debugging and Application support
Minimum requirement:
- Relevant certification
- 5+ years of full-stack development experience covering front-end, middle tier and database
- 3+ years’ experience with .Net, React and MSSQL
- 2+ years of experience with applications or server support
- Requirements gathering experience
- Knowledge of managing MS based systems and processes
- Experience in Agile development methodologies.
- Experience with Azure DevOps, Microservices and Azure Services
- Experience with Kubernetes advantageous
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Good problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Rosebank
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension fund