Full Stack Developer

Our client in the Telecommunications industry is looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer

to join their organisation. Highly skilled software developer who is comfortable with both frontend and back-end development. Our team is passionate around solving business problems through innovation.

Key responsibilities:

Developing API endpoints and consuming 3rd party API’s

Web application development in C#, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, React and MSSQL

System integration development

Development, testing, debugging, documenting, and monitoring

Ensuring cross-platform optimization

Research, evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering

Recommending changes and enhancements to software applications

Engaging with key stakeholders

Debugging and Application support

Minimum requirement:

Relevant certification

5+ years of full-stack development experience covering front-end, middle tier and database

3+ years’ experience with .Net, React and MSSQL

2+ years of experience with applications or server support

Requirements gathering experience

Knowledge of managing MS based systems and processes

Experience in Agile development methodologies.

Experience with Azure DevOps, Microservices and Azure Services

Experience with Kubernetes advantageous

Excellent verbal communication skills

Good problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Azure

Full Stack

React

SQL

full-stack development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Rosebank

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension fund

