Java Developer 1 – RX RGP 2

. You will be a member of anagile developmentteam working oninnovative gaming solutions. You can expect to besolving interesting problemstogether with your colleagues,developing these solutionsand working with testers and product owners to make sure we’redelivering fantastic featuresto our customers!

You should have apreference towards working in teamsin an agile environment. Looking for an individual that hasextensive experiencein a wide range of technologies in thesoftware development field, with a strong focus onresponsive desktopand mobileweb applicationswith a financial backend.

Skills:

Angular 2+ (or React)

Database Design and Performance

Git

Ionic (or React Native)

Rest Web Services

Spring Data JPA / Hibernate

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

Responsibilities

Develop defect free code

Function within an agile team

Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements

Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis

Deliver on sprint commitments

Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs

Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions

Take guidance from and support the team lead

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation

Share knowledge with team members

Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments

Requirements

Angular 2+ or React

Ionic or React Native

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

Spring Data JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position