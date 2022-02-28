Java Developer 1 – RX RGP 2

. You will be a member of anagile developmentteam working oninnovative gaming solutions. You can expect to besolving interesting problemstogether with your colleagues,developing these solutionsand working with testers and product owners to make sure we’redelivering fantastic featuresto our customers!
You should have apreference towards working in teamsin an agile environment. Looking for an individual that hasextensive experiencein a wide range of technologies in thesoftware development field, with a strong focus onresponsive desktopand mobileweb applicationswith a financial backend.
Skills:
- Angular 2+ (or React)
- Database Design and Performance
- Git
- Ionic (or React Native)
- Rest Web Services
- Spring Data JPA / Hibernate
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
Responsibilities
- Develop defect free code
- Function within an agile team
- Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements
- Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis
- Deliver on sprint commitments
- Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs
- Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions
- Take guidance from and support the team lead
- Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead
- Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation
- Share knowledge with team members
- Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.
- Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments
Requirements
- Angular 2+ or React
- Ionic or React Native
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- GIT
- Rest Web Services
- Spring Data JPA / Hibernate
- Database Design and Performance
- Unit Testing / Test Driven Development
- Microservices / Strong Modular Design
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]