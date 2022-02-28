Lead Web Developer

Primary purpose of the role:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer and leader. You will form part of the products’ team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build. As a Lead Web Developer, there will always be an expectation that you help to upskill your team-mates, through knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences and knowledge of your fellow teammates.

Essential Functions:

Directing the team in development, coding, testing, and debugging

Writing testable and efficient code

Leading code reviews and ensuring that code quality is up to standard

Quick turnaround of support requests, bugs, and onboarding of new clients

Mentoring team members ensuring that they adhere to determined quality standards

Management of expectations from the functional team, ensuring that we set realistic expectations both up and down stream

Working in conjunction with architects, research and development and IT leadership to ensure we stay cutting edge

Attend training courses as requested by the Product Owner

Attend meetings as and when required

Carry out any other additional duties as required by the Product Owner

Required Skills:

Self-Management – Appicants need to possess the drive and ability to take projects and run with it. (From conception to user satisfaction)

Technical – Experience in the company core technology stack is essential but recognise that many skills and technologies can be learnt on the way.

Problem solving skills are essential

With both the larger volume in clients and increase in size of clients a focus on speed and responsiveness is key to the client experience

Language – English, is essential. Other languages would be beneficial.

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

Minimum of 8 or more years of experience required

Preferred Experience:

C#

.NET

Blazor

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

Entity Framework (beneficial)

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

Test Driven Design (beneficial)

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation

Environment:

100% performed in climate-controlled internal office environment working under normal office conditions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; stand; walk; use hands and finger to feel and handle; reach with arms and hands; talk and hear. While performing the duties of this job, the employee frequently is required to stoop, kneel, and crouch; lift weight or exert a force up to a maximum of 25 pounds.

Additional:

Follow the Company HR Policy, the Code of Business Conduct and department policies and procedures, including protecting confidential company information, attending work punctually and regularly, and following good safety practices in all activities.

The responsibilities associated with this job will change from time to time in accordance with the Company’s business needs. More specifically, the incumbent may be required to perform additional and/or different responsibilities from those set forth above.

The above declarations are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job described, nor are they intended to be such a listing of the skills and abilities required to do the job. Rather, they are intended only to describe the general nature of the job

