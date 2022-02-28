Mobile Developer (Android/iOS) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding wizardry of a talented Mobile Developer with strong Android and iOS skills is sought by a dynamic Independent Management Consultancy to join its team. Your core role will be to design and develop software applications, creating new and expanding existing back-end applications & services to expose them via mobile channels. The ideal candidate requires Matric/Grade 12, a suitable tertiary qualification, 5+ years’ experience preferably in a Consulting environment working on a mobile app, 3+ years’ Android native development, experience with native or hybrid applications, design and development of mobile apps for Android, iPhone, Java/C# development experience, strong Object-Oriented design and programming in n-tier systems & expertise in component and class design using major mobile software patterns and frameworks

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Microsoft technical certifications will be beneficial.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience, ideally in a Consulting environment working on a mobile app.

3+ Years’ Android native development experience.

Experience with native or hybrid applications.

Design and development of mobile applications for Android, iPhone.

Development experience with Java or C#.

Expertise in component and class design using major mobile software patterns and frameworks.

Strong skills in Object-Oriented design and programming in n-tier systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Have a holistic approach to process innovation.

Able to function in multiple roles concurrently.

Ability and desire to transfer knowledge.

Willing to adapt and acquire new skills.

An ability to function effectively without hands-on management.

Work effectively in a group or individually.

Proactive and results driven.

Excellent time management skills.

Ability to perform under pressure.

Resilient.

Very strong problem-solving skills.

Effective decision-making skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

