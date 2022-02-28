Money Market Security Specialist

Feb 28, 2022

Role Purpose:
To ensure continuity of the settlement process across all asset classes and Exchanges within operational timelines and agreed service level agreements.

Minimum Qualifications Experience and Knowledge

  • South African citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID
  • National (3 year) Diploma / Degree in Commerce
  • Passed at least two modules of the STRATE compliance exam (SAIFM)
  • 2 years’ experience in the financial securities industry
  • Knowledge of Financial Markets
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Excellent telephone manner
  • Knowledge of the legislative impact on the CSD will be an advantage
  • SWIFT knowledge will be an advantage

Outputs
Operational responsibility (Internal Process):

  • Good knowledge of Operations within the securities industry.
  • Ensure continuity of settlement process across all asset classes, (i.e., Equities, Bonds, Money market, Collateral Management)
  • Perform operational duties that are related to Equities, Bonds, Money Market and Collateral Management Services
  • Possess a good knowledge of company policies, procedures, and standards – ensure that actions comply with all such governing requirements.
  • Ensure adherence to audit and control policies:
  • Reviewing of risk management process and procedures on a continuous basis to guarantee that they comply with standard policies.
  • Service Level Agreements are adhered to by everyone in the team.
  • Company directives are adhered to by market participants.
  • Settlement and Master File Administration processes and procedure manuals are updated continuously.
  • Facilitate effective negotiations within the company and external participants to ensure that most appropriate business processes and solutions are established.
  • Drive the review, administration, and maintenance of all the required client data in the company Systems (Master File Administration), and make sure that the controls around processes are adhered to:
  • Assist clients with completing production application forms where required.
  • Complete, review and sign supporting documentation to complete the client’s profile set-up.
  • Maintain controls to ensure loading of new clients in the production environment follows the agreed procedures.
  • Support any requests for further training of the company platforms post client go-live (i.e., Collateral Portal, CMFE, Converge)
  • Provide input at client meetings and minute all action items where required.
  • identify risks or challenges to ensure a smooth and efficient client on-boarding process.
  • Identify, manage, and mitigate any risks related to settlement and escalate when required:
  • Ensure transgressions are reported to the Supervision.
  • Ensure proper Exception Management and Reporting
  • Identify and analyze system problems and issues and escalate them to Change Advisory Board or IT as appropriate
  • Maintain the relationship between the company and clients (i.e., production issue log and service review completion) and ensure an open line of communication with wider market participants.
  • Recommend and develop solutions to support continuous improvement of the company’s processes, procedures relating to settlement services and master file administration.
  • Ensure that raising of incidents or changes is compliant with the agreed change control process.
  • Conflict resolution between business areas and external participants
  • Coordinate and participate in all Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity Process Tests with market participants.
  • Provide Operational expertise to other departments when requested.
  • Perform other duties as assigned for the efficient operation of the department.
  • Assist management in achieving the division’s goals by ensuring that a cost-effective, high-quality service is provided to all clients (internal and external) through effectively controlling tasks within the settlement

Self-management and teamwork (People):

  • Maintain awareness of product changes and system enhancements to support new products/service.
  • Ability to work proactively and independently to deliver precise and accurate work.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with colleagues, peers, and stakeholders.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Self-development to perform at optimal level and to live and adhere to the company values.
  • Take ownership for driving personal career development.
  • Be responsible and supportive.
  • Create an open, positive working environment, building trust and commitment, encouraging, and empowering to give only our best.
  • Ensure proper on the job training of team members.
  • Building team spirit by assisting colleagues as and when required
  • Coach and mentor to develop skills, opportunities, competencies, and business knowledge.

Contribute to financial and risk controls and planning (Finance):

  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Responsibly managing financial and other company resources under your control.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
  • Review finance reports to ensure that all fees are correctly charged.

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen – Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business outcomes through service and administrational tasks.
  • Collaboration – Prioritizes the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the organization by aligning effort across divisions.
  • Client/Stakeholder Commitment – Anticipates, meets, and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness, and ensures client centricity.
  • Impact and Influence – Persuades, convinces, influences, and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win trust, support, loyalty, and gain commitment to the purpose.
  • Drive for Results – Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.
  • Self-Awareness and Insight – Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.
  • Leads Change and Innovation – Actively participates in change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness – Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Security
  • Settlements
  • MS Excel
  • Equity
  • Bonds
  • Money Market

About The Employer:

Central securities depository and collateral platform.

