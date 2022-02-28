Money Market Security Specialist

Role Purpose:
To ensure continuity of the settlement process across all asset classes and Exchanges within operational timelines and agreed service level agreements.
Minimum Qualifications Experience and Knowledge
- South African citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID
- National (3 year) Diploma / Degree in Commerce
- Passed at least two modules of the STRATE compliance exam (SAIFM)
- 2 years’ experience in the financial securities industry
- Knowledge of Financial Markets
- Advanced Excel skills
- Excellent telephone manner
- Knowledge of the legislative impact on the CSD will be an advantage
- SWIFT knowledge will be an advantage
Outputs
Operational responsibility (Internal Process):
- Good knowledge of Operations within the securities industry.
- Ensure continuity of settlement process across all asset classes, (i.e., Equities, Bonds, Money market, Collateral Management)
- Perform operational duties that are related to Equities, Bonds, Money Market and Collateral Management Services
- Possess a good knowledge of company policies, procedures, and standards – ensure that actions comply with all such governing requirements.
- Ensure adherence to audit and control policies:
- Reviewing of risk management process and procedures on a continuous basis to guarantee that they comply with standard policies.
- Service Level Agreements are adhered to by everyone in the team.
- Company directives are adhered to by market participants.
- Settlement and Master File Administration processes and procedure manuals are updated continuously.
- Facilitate effective negotiations within the company and external participants to ensure that most appropriate business processes and solutions are established.
- Drive the review, administration, and maintenance of all the required client data in the company Systems (Master File Administration), and make sure that the controls around processes are adhered to:
- Assist clients with completing production application forms where required.
- Complete, review and sign supporting documentation to complete the client’s profile set-up.
- Maintain controls to ensure loading of new clients in the production environment follows the agreed procedures.
- Support any requests for further training of the company platforms post client go-live (i.e., Collateral Portal, CMFE, Converge)
- Provide input at client meetings and minute all action items where required.
- identify risks or challenges to ensure a smooth and efficient client on-boarding process.
- Identify, manage, and mitigate any risks related to settlement and escalate when required:
- Ensure transgressions are reported to the Supervision.
- Ensure proper Exception Management and Reporting
- Identify and analyze system problems and issues and escalate them to Change Advisory Board or IT as appropriate
- Maintain the relationship between the company and clients (i.e., production issue log and service review completion) and ensure an open line of communication with wider market participants.
- Recommend and develop solutions to support continuous improvement of the company’s processes, procedures relating to settlement services and master file administration.
- Ensure that raising of incidents or changes is compliant with the agreed change control process.
- Conflict resolution between business areas and external participants
- Coordinate and participate in all Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity Process Tests with market participants.
- Provide Operational expertise to other departments when requested.
- Perform other duties as assigned for the efficient operation of the department.
- Assist management in achieving the division’s goals by ensuring that a cost-effective, high-quality service is provided to all clients (internal and external) through effectively controlling tasks within the settlement
Self-management and teamwork (People):
- Maintain awareness of product changes and system enhancements to support new products/service.
- Ability to work proactively and independently to deliver precise and accurate work.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with colleagues, peers, and stakeholders.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Self-development to perform at optimal level and to live and adhere to the company values.
- Take ownership for driving personal career development.
- Be responsible and supportive.
- Create an open, positive working environment, building trust and commitment, encouraging, and empowering to give only our best.
- Ensure proper on the job training of team members.
- Building team spirit by assisting colleagues as and when required
- Coach and mentor to develop skills, opportunities, competencies, and business knowledge.
Contribute to financial and risk controls and planning (Finance):
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Responsibly managing financial and other company resources under your control.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
- Review finance reports to ensure that all fees are correctly charged.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen – Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business outcomes through service and administrational tasks.
- Collaboration – Prioritizes the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the organization by aligning effort across divisions.
- Client/Stakeholder Commitment – Anticipates, meets, and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness, and ensures client centricity.
- Impact and Influence – Persuades, convinces, influences, and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win trust, support, loyalty, and gain commitment to the purpose.
- Drive for Results – Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.
- Self-Awareness and Insight – Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.
- Leads Change and Innovation – Actively participates in change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.
- Diversity and Inclusiveness – Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Security
- Settlements
- MS Excel
- Equity
- Bonds
- Money Market
About The Employer:
Central securities depository and collateral platform.