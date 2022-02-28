Money Market Security Specialist

Role Purpose:

To ensure continuity of the settlement process across all asset classes and Exchanges within operational timelines and agreed service level agreements.

Minimum Qualifications Experience and Knowledge

South African citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID

National (3 year) Diploma / Degree in Commerce

Passed at least two modules of the STRATE compliance exam (SAIFM)

2 years’ experience in the financial securities industry

Knowledge of Financial Markets

Advanced Excel skills

Excellent telephone manner

Knowledge of the legislative impact on the CSD will be an advantage

SWIFT knowledge will be an advantage

Outputs

Operational responsibility (Internal Process):

Good knowledge of Operations within the securities industry.

Ensure continuity of settlement process across all asset classes, (i.e., Equities, Bonds, Money market, Collateral Management)

Perform operational duties that are related to Equities, Bonds, Money Market and Collateral Management Services

Possess a good knowledge of company policies, procedures, and standards – ensure that actions comply with all such governing requirements.

Ensure adherence to audit and control policies:

Reviewing of risk management process and procedures on a continuous basis to guarantee that they comply with standard policies.

Service Level Agreements are adhered to by everyone in the team.

Company directives are adhered to by market participants.

Settlement and Master File Administration processes and procedure manuals are updated continuously.

Facilitate effective negotiations within the company and external participants to ensure that most appropriate business processes and solutions are established.

Drive the review, administration, and maintenance of all the required client data in the company Systems (Master File Administration), and make sure that the controls around processes are adhered to:

Assist clients with completing production application forms where required.

Complete, review and sign supporting documentation to complete the client’s profile set-up.

Maintain controls to ensure loading of new clients in the production environment follows the agreed procedures.

Support any requests for further training of the company platforms post client go-live (i.e., Collateral Portal, CMFE, Converge)

Provide input at client meetings and minute all action items where required.

identify risks or challenges to ensure a smooth and efficient client on-boarding process.

Identify, manage, and mitigate any risks related to settlement and escalate when required:

Ensure transgressions are reported to the Supervision.

Ensure proper Exception Management and Reporting

Identify and analyze system problems and issues and escalate them to Change Advisory Board or IT as appropriate

Maintain the relationship between the company and clients (i.e., production issue log and service review completion) and ensure an open line of communication with wider market participants.

Recommend and develop solutions to support continuous improvement of the company’s processes, procedures relating to settlement services and master file administration.

Ensure that raising of incidents or changes is compliant with the agreed change control process.

Conflict resolution between business areas and external participants

Coordinate and participate in all Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity Process Tests with market participants.

Provide Operational expertise to other departments when requested.

Perform other duties as assigned for the efficient operation of the department.

Assist management in achieving the division’s goals by ensuring that a cost-effective, high-quality service is provided to all clients (internal and external) through effectively controlling tasks within the settlement

Self-management and teamwork (People):

Maintain awareness of product changes and system enhancements to support new products/service.

Ability to work proactively and independently to deliver precise and accurate work.

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with colleagues, peers, and stakeholders.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.

Self-development to perform at optimal level and to live and adhere to the company values.

Take ownership for driving personal career development.

Be responsible and supportive.

Create an open, positive working environment, building trust and commitment, encouraging, and empowering to give only our best.

Ensure proper on the job training of team members.

Building team spirit by assisting colleagues as and when required

Coach and mentor to develop skills, opportunities, competencies, and business knowledge.

Contribute to financial and risk controls and planning (Finance):

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Responsibly managing financial and other company resources under your control.

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Review finance reports to ensure that all fees are correctly charged.

Competencies:

Business Acumen – Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business outcomes through service and administrational tasks.

Collaboration – Prioritizes the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the organization by aligning effort across divisions.

Client/Stakeholder Commitment – Anticipates, meets, and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness, and ensures client centricity.

Impact and Influence – Persuades, convinces, influences, and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win trust, support, loyalty, and gain commitment to the purpose.

Drive for Results – Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.

Self-Awareness and Insight – Manages self and relationships with others effectively, deals with ambiguity, uncertainty, and pressure, and provides perspective in difficult situations.

Leads Change and Innovation – Actively participates in change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.

Diversity and Inclusiveness – Is sensitive to individual and cultural differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.

Desired Skills:

Financial Security

Settlements

MS Excel

Equity

Bonds

Money Market

About The Employer:

Central securities depository and collateral platform.

