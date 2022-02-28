Network Engineer

Purpose: The Intermediate Network Engineer will assist with administering and maintaining carrier and access infrastructure. Maintenance and administration will include layer 1 through to layer 3 network connectivity. The intermediate network engineer must understand the technologies associated to administering as well as maintaining such solutions.

Key Responsibilities

Maintaining and Administering and Configuring Switches, Access Equipment

Create and Maintain network documentation, incl. Network Diagrams, Standard Operating Procedures, High Level Designs and Low-Level Designs

Using monitoring network performance tools to troubleshoot problem areas

Assist with escalations (2nd Line support) to resolve end user issues

Configuring maintaining, troubleshooting, and installing last mile Layer 2 services (VLAN, VXLAN, ERPS & VPLS)

Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards.

Assist in the design and implementation new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.

Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages, scheduling upgrades and collaborating with network architects/Senior Engineers on network optimisation.

Undertake data network fault investigations in local and wide area environments using information from multiple sources available to you.

Secure network systems by establishing and enforcing policies and defining and monitoring access.

Report network operational status by gathering and prioritising information and managing projects.

Assist in planning and implementation of upgrade data network equipment to the latest stable firmware releases where and when needed.

Assist and provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers during installation.

Assist and provide remote troubleshooting and fault finding if issues occur on the network.

liaise with project management teams, third-line engineers and service desk engineers on a regular basis.

Communicate with customers via email and phone for the purposes of providing remote support in a timeous matter.

Report/feedback to line manger on daily functions, incl. support calls, network status and any other requirements that might be identified from time to time.

Obtaining and Maintaining the required certification as and when required by business.

Ensure service levels are maintained for all calls/support requests in the relevant CRM systems.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

A Valid code EB or equivalent driver’s license and 100% reliable transport

A minimum of 2-3 years’ work experience in networking

Relevant networking certifications required:

o N+

o HCIA and/or CCNA

o HCIE (advantage)

o N+ o HCIA and/or CCNA o HCIE (advantage) Knowledge and experience:

o IP Connectivity

o Understand communication protocols (e.g. VLANS, Spanning Tree, ERPS, Routing)

o Basic Router and Switch Configuration Knowledge

o Basic troubleshooting procedures

o Basic Interior Gateway Protocol standards (OSPF; ISIS; BGP)

o Network management tools and techniques (PRTG; LibreNMS; Netbox; NCE; u2000)

o Structured cabling; Cable Management

o Network Security

o Network Backups

o Fibre experience and knowledge will be an advantage

? GPON

? Active Ethernet

o Required to work afterhours and standby.

o Troubleshooting skills and the ability to diagnose/resolve network system problems.

o Ability to interpret and apply complex technical manuals and reference materials.

o Ability to assist with developing network security and related procedures; and assist with performing network management activities

Desired Skills:

networking

CISCO

CCNA

ERPS

GPON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client is in the ICT Solutions industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position