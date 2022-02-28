Project Manager at In4Group

SCOPE:
- Plan, monitor and control all aspects of the Projects in terms of the following Project Management knowledge areas:
- Integration Management,
- Scope Management, o Cost Management, o Time Management,
- Quality Management,
- Procurement Management,
- Stakeholder Manageme
- Report and escalate issues to the Programme Manager and Steering Committee.
- Participate in Steering Committee meetings and influence decisions to the benefit of the Projec
- Manage the output (Deliverables) produced by the Projects under the resource’s control.
- Any other duties and/or deliverables closely related or necessary for the purpose of delivering the Service.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:
- Three years’ experience in project management.
ADDED ADVANTAGE:
Project Management/ Agile / certification.
COMPETENCIES:
- Strong People Management Skills
- Strategic Management
- Contract Management
- Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products, including MS Project
- A high level of written and spoken English
- Good communication skills
- The ability to work in teams, liaise with people, handle conflict and to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
About The Employer:
In4 Group Pty Ltd