Senior Back End Developer

Feb 28, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

Technical skills

  • Java 8
  • Strong knowledge of OO design and architecture best practices
  • Ability to produce clean code and follow project conventions
  • Build tools (Maven/Gradle)
  • Designing & implementing REST APIs
  • Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology
  • Spring Core ?? MVC, Security, JMS, Repository Pattern, JPA/JDBC Template
  • Spring Boot
  • Java Application Server experience (JBoss EAP7) ?? environment setup & deployments
  • Jenkins (CI/CD)
  • JUnit (Test Driven Development)
  • Angular Framework version 8+ (beneficial)
  • Databases ?? Oracle 12c (MySQL & MongoDB optional)
  • Comfortable with implementing integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments
  • Bitbucket / Git Version Control
  • Containerisation (Docker) (Optional)
  • Jira & Confluence (beneficial)

Other

  • Effective communicator – ability to simplify technical concepts for varying audiences
  • Plan and work with the project team using an Agile methodology
  • Self-directed and delivery focused
  • Proactive

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • BTech

Experience required:

  • 6 ?? 10 years working experience

