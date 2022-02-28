Senior Back End Developer

The Role: Responsibilities:
Technical skills
- Java 8
- Strong knowledge of OO design and architecture best practices
- Ability to produce clean code and follow project conventions
- Build tools (Maven/Gradle)
- Designing & implementing REST APIs
- Solid understanding of API Authentication & Authorisation concepts and technology
- Spring Core ?? MVC, Security, JMS, Repository Pattern, JPA/JDBC Template
- Spring Boot
- Java Application Server experience (JBoss EAP7) ?? environment setup & deployments
- Jenkins (CI/CD)
- JUnit (Test Driven Development)
- Angular Framework version 8+ (beneficial)
- Databases ?? Oracle 12c (MySQL & MongoDB optional)
- Comfortable with implementing integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments
- Bitbucket / Git Version Control
- Containerisation (Docker) (Optional)
- Jira & Confluence (beneficial)
Other
- Effective communicator – ability to simplify technical concepts for varying audiences
- Plan and work with the project team using an Agile methodology
- Self-directed and delivery focused
- Proactive
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Degree
Preferred Qualification:
- BTech
Experience required:
- 6 ?? 10 years working experience