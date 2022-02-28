Senior C# Developer (JavaScript Angular) – Sandton/ Hybrid Model – R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join this well-known Financial Service Provider who has been known to disrupt the norm across multiple industries is looking to onboard an exceptional C# Developer to join their team.

You will design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code and help maintain code quality. You need to have team lead capabilities as you will coach other Developers during the code review process.

If you are smart, energetic, experienced, and dynamic Senior C# Developer then Apply today!!!!!

Requirements:

Senior C# Developer

C# .Net

HTML

JavaScript

AngularJS

Bootstrap

jQuery

OOD

OOP

MVC

SOLID

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54653 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

