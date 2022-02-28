Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to real world data generated by their international clients.
They’re now looking for a senior Data Scientist who enjoys being an experimentalist to join their teams and translate real world questions into tractable problems for modelling.
You have a deep interest in delivering tools that help decision-makers navigate complex environments.
You have a mix of the following:
- A strong degree in a quantative discipline
- Fluency in Python machine learning ecosystem
- A willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena
- The drive to learn and build things outside of your formal education or employment
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Machine learning
- Statistical Modeling
- Data Science
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A fast-paced, dynamic, entrepreneurial, collaborative, rapid learning environment. A place where work/life balance matters and people care about people.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- learning budget
- annual performance bonus
- study leave
- 20 days annual leave
- laptop
- fully remote work model