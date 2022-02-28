Senior Data Scientist

Our client, a successful data-science focused organisation apply the latest AI and ML techniques to real world data generated by their international clients.

They’re now looking for a senior Data Scientist who enjoys being an experimentalist to join their teams and translate real world questions into tractable problems for modelling.

You have a deep interest in delivering tools that help decision-makers navigate complex environments.

You have a mix of the following:

  • A strong degree in a quantative discipline
  • Fluency in Python machine learning ecosystem
  • A willingness to bring a hacking mindset to statistical models of real-world phenomena
  • The drive to learn and build things outside of your formal education or employment

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Machine learning
  • Statistical Modeling
  • Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A fast-paced, dynamic, entrepreneurial, collaborative, rapid learning environment. A place where work/life balance matters and people care about people.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • learning budget
  • annual performance bonus
  • study leave
  • 20 days annual leave
  • laptop
  • fully remote work model

