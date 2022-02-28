Senior Java Developer with Devops

You will be a member of an agile team and will be responsible for maintaining two core platform components,

In this team, you will be helping the business to build and release new and innovative products.

During a typical sprint, you can expect to be solving interesting problems together with your colleagues, developing these solutions and working with QAs and Product Owners to make sure we’re delivering fantastic features to our customers! As a core part of the business, you can expect to be working alongside other teams who will be providing other core services the platform.

Key Skills

Server-side core Java 8+ development.

NoSQL database development e.g. MongoDB.

A DevOps mindset, or interest in working in this manner.

Spring framework – A good working knowledge of the core spring libraries.

Communication protocols, such as HTTP and REST.

Testing good practices: both unit and integration testing.

Maven and Git.

Working on high-volume highly available systems

Desirable extras

We have many internal training sessions, and you will get excellent support from your team whilst learning new technologies that are used by the team.

We are particularly interested in candidates who have experience in some of the following:

Interest or experience in developing frontend Javascript code is a strong plus.

Design patterns and software design approaches such as Domain Driven Design and Microservices.

DevOps tools: Docker, Kubernetes, Gitlab, Terraform, ArgoCD, or similar.

Distributed caching and scaling, i.e. Hazelcast, NGINX.

Frameworks; Spring MVC, Spring JDBC, SpringBoot, Camel.

Apache Kafka or similar message brokers.

Google cloud API: particularly BigQuery & Cloud Dataflow.

Performance Testing, e.g. JMeter

Experience in gaming or gambling industry a plus.

The Person

A dependable person, who delivers consistent quality.

A curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.

A lateral thinker, who can solve problems using creative reasoning.

A team collaborator who is able to take part in productive and respectful discussions with their colleagues.

Proactively seek out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements.

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to [Email Address Removed]

