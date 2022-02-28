Senior .NET Developer

Remote work is optional.
Our client is looking for an innovative and experienced senior developer to join their team. The developer will lead a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment. Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team.
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
- Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
- Strong theoretical programming grounding required
Technical Skills and Experience
- 4-8 years hands on development experience
- C# / .Net experience essential
- Microsoft SQL Server experience
- Team leadership experience
- Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns
Advantageous
- Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)
- Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)
- Entity Framework
- Git Source Control
- Agile & Test Driven Development experience
- Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience
- Scrum master certification or experience running scrum team
- Financial industry exposure
Attributes
- Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions
- Technical specification writing and communication skills essential
- Ability to pick up new technologies easily
- Proven people management skills
- Analytical as well as strong development skills
- Delivery focused
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
- Responsive to change
- Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable
