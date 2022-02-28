Senior Project Manager at In4Group

SCOPE:

Delivery of the project in accordance with Project Management processes.

Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria,

Define and manage scope of project,

Manage project resources and delivery of outputs,

Manage and report on project budge

Quality control and compliance to specificati

Manage risks, issues and constraints.

Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.

The following will be an added advantage:

Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)

Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance domain

Financial Markets knowledge and experience.

COMPETENCIES:

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written),

industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience,

quality assurance knowledge and experience,

continuous improvement knowledge and experience,

continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience,

project management knowledge and experience,

project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience,

project reporting knowledge and experience,

project financial management knowledge and experience, and

contract and service management knowledge and experience.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial service.

Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.

Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (g., the project charter, project plan, strategy, scope and objectives).

Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress.

Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholde

Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction.

Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends.

Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks.

Desired Skills:

Project plan

Project portfolio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

