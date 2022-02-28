Senior Project Manager at In4Group

SCOPE:
- Delivery of the project in accordance with Project Management processes.
- Define plan, schedule and acceptance criteria,
- Define and manage scope of project,
- Manage project resources and delivery of outputs,
- Manage and report on project budge
- Quality control and compliance to specificati
- Manage risks, issues and constraints.
- Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:
A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or Computer Science with a minimum of 8 to 10 years’ experience in IT and managing large complex application systems development projects.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Professional Project Management Certification (PMP)
- Experience with managing complex projects within the SWIFT Payments and Risk and Compliance domain
- Financial Markets knowledge and experience.
COMPETENCIES:
- Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written),
- industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and experience,
- quality assurance knowledge and experience,
- continuous improvement knowledge and experience,
- continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and experience,
- project management knowledge and experience,
- project portfolio and programme management knowledge and experience,
- project reporting knowledge and experience,
- project financial management knowledge and experience, and
- contract and service management knowledge and experience.
KEY DELIVERABLES:
- Managing large project teams across multiple functional areas within financial service.
- Manage, facilitate, collaborate and co-ordinate the project delivery process within the lifecycle framework.
- Develop, maintain and distribute relevant project documentation (g., the project charter, project plan, strategy, scope and objectives).
- Monitor, maintain and report on the project progress.
- Develop and maintain a relationship with future and existing clients and stakeholde
- Achieve all project objectives and complete these objectives to the relevant clients’ satisfaction.
- Keep abreast of project management best practices and trends.
- Consult with internal and external stakeholders to pro-actively manage issues and risks.
Desired Skills:
- Project plan
- Project portfolio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4 Group Pty Ltd