Senior QA Test Analyst

This role reports to the QA Team Lead.

Solving challenges in your own domain is no longer enough. You have mastered the key foundations of the complete QA Analyst and you are now ready to influence the direction of your team. You enjoy designing, analyzing and testing large systems and you are energized by continuously improving the QA processes including automation of your team. You are multi-skilled and can comfortably leverage automation by contributing to the automation effort (scripting).

You are up to date with the latest QA techniques and processes. You like working in a fast-paced agile environment and collaborate across both technical and non-technical teams. You are a creative technologist that thinks outside the box to find the best solution for a given challenge.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Recommend and drive process improvement strategies with the QA Lead and team.

You will focus on the more complex features, and take on some team lead. responsibilities. (as and when required)

You will be able to technically lead projects across teams within your domain.

Contribute to QA Training, Onboarding, demonstrations, forums and brown bag sessions.

Mentoring of junior testers.

Assist with recruitment by participating in the onsite interviews.

Work with the development team to develop test strategies, testability requirements and project plans.

Helps analyze multiple paths of testing utilizing a risk based approach.

Identifies any potential test automation candidates.

Participates in test case peer reviews and resolves any action items.

Provides pre-release and post-release support and ensures that our stakeholders are satisfied.

Assists in compiling all maintenance and support related metrics.

Operate and maintain test environments. (preferable)

Ability to estimate testing effort and develop test reporting according to projects.

Ability to implement test approaches such as risk based testing.

Develops detailed test plans and test strategies based on functional requirements.

Responsible for testing larger systems and apply release management of integrated systems.

Works effectively across multiple teams to deliver large projects.

Continuously improve the QA methodologies and find ways to improve testing approaches and processes.

A good level of scripting capability or test automation is essential.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or related field and a minimum of 5-7 years experience, of which a minimum of 2 years should be in a Senior QA testing role.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Software Engineering or a related field, an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years of experience as a QA Test Analyst, of which a minimum of 2 years should be in a Senior QA testing role.

Demonstrable experience with testing back-end systems/services.

Must have hands-on experience in writing automation tests. Python based automation frameworks will be advantageous.

Experience in setting up continuous integration tools; writing groovy scripts; writing declarative scripted pipelines and executing automated tests in the pipeline will be advantageous.

The skills we need:

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills.

Self-motivated with strong capability of fast learning.

Ability to work efficiently both independently and within the team.

The ability to learn quickly in a dynamic environment.

Ability to analyze and solve complex problems quickly and creatively.

Quick learner and can adapt to multiple project environments in a short time frame.

Ambitious and hardworking individual prepared to do more than the 9 to 5 to get up to speed with the expected levels of a Senior QA Analyst

Desired Skills:

Software Engineering

QA

Testing

test analyst

Testing Automation

selenium

