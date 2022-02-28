Software Development Engineer (Python)

Work from home position

As a Software Development Engineer you will assist in architecting, implementing, supporting and maintaining scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.

Key responsibilities:

Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.

Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.

Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team.

Attributes/Experience required:

Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.

Experience with REST, Python and Linux.

Experience in developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.

Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.

Nice to have:

Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).

Experience using GIT version control.

Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

Qualifications:

Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

Minimum 5 years of experience.

Desired Skills:

Python

AWS

REST

Linux

