Systems Administrator Sage Evolution

Feb 28, 2022

Education & Exp:

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma in Computer Science
  • SAGE Certified
  • Cquential Warehouse Management System exp an advantage
  • MS Excel at Advanced Level
  • At least 3 years related experience

KPAs:

  • Providing Evolution support to the Finance and Warehouse Departments
  • Execute training requirements
  • Troubleshooting system problems
  • Maintaining inventory accuracy, categorization and pricing
  • Preparing database spreadsheets for importing of inventory, sales and POs
  • Administering user profiles and role specific access permissions

Desired Skills:

  • Sage Evolution
  • Cquential

Learn more/Apply for this position