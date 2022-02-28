Systems Administrator Sage Evolution

Education & Exp:
- Grade 12
- Diploma in Computer Science
- SAGE Certified
- Cquential Warehouse Management System exp an advantage
- MS Excel at Advanced Level
- At least 3 years related experience
KPAs:
- Providing Evolution support to the Finance and Warehouse Departments
- Execute training requirements
- Troubleshooting system problems
- Maintaining inventory accuracy, categorization and pricing
- Preparing database spreadsheets for importing of inventory, sales and POs
- Administering user profiles and role specific access permissions
Desired Skills:
- Sage Evolution
- Cquential