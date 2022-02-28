Technical Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience in relevant area listed below.

Job Objectives

1. Project initiation – Project charter

2. Project planning

Project schedule

Project budget

Project quality plan

Risk management plan

3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

Project status reports

Project steering committee presentation

4. Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Qualifications

Essential:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Experience

Essential:

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area

Knowledge and Skills

Knowledge:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

NB: Candidates must be open to work onsite and remotely, with the expectation to be onsite regularly on rotation basis.

Desired Skills:

Project deliverables

Project management methodologies

PMP

