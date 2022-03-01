Business Data Analyst – Midrand – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Mar 1, 2022

Global motor vehicle manufacturer with a belief that enthusiasm is the engine that drives them to make extraordinary ideas and visions a reality for their customers everyday are looking for Business Data Analyst to be part of their leading team.

APPLY NOW!!!

Requirements:

  • Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
  • 5 -6 years commercial experience
  • AWS
  • Cloud
  • XML
  • Jira
  • Agile
  • Confluence

Responsibilities:

  • Preparation of business concept, deepen existing requirements and changes to requirements, specifying, modelling, prioritizing, and validating functional solutions incl. alternative solution concepts or requirements models
  • Clarification of open points with the Business Team during Refinement Meetings (Overall Business concept, Process Analysis & Process- und Solution-design)
  • Support on test execution ensuring that the requirements are implemented correctly
  • Supports the test team in user acceptance testing, checking use cases and test cases against new and existing requirements
  • Monitoring of the implementation progress. Evaluation of the actual impact of the solution and preparation the data for stakeholder
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Reference Number for this position is NN54673 which is a contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Jira
  • XML
  • Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position