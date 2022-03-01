Business Data Analyst – Midrand – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Global motor vehicle manufacturer with a belief that enthusiasm is the engine that drives them to make extraordinary ideas and visions a reality for their customers everyday are looking for Business Data Analyst to be part of their leading team.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences

5 -6 years commercial experience

AWS

Cloud

XML

Jira

Agile

Confluence

Responsibilities:

Preparation of business concept, deepen existing requirements and changes to requirements, specifying, modelling, prioritizing, and validating functional solutions incl. alternative solution concepts or requirements models

Clarification of open points with the Business Team during Refinement Meetings (Overall Business concept, Process Analysis & Process- und Solution-design)

Support on test execution ensuring that the requirements are implemented correctly

Supports the test team in user acceptance testing, checking use cases and test cases against new and existing requirements

Monitoring of the implementation progress. Evaluation of the actual impact of the solution and preparation the data for stakeholder

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Desired Skills:

