Cobol Developer

We are looking for a Cobol Developer for a Centurion based client.

x2 positions available

Requirements:

COBOL 4 years experience

SQL 1 year experience

New programme development experience – 2 years

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong programming skills in Cobol. This also implies the ability to follow the flow of programs. There must be no problems in identifying the function of statements or code associated with programs. The ability to be accurate is of high importance, due to the nature of programs it is critical that applied code must be accurate and must perform functions as specified. The layout of records from a report layout file must be accurate and the programmer must be able to define such output records.

Ability to interpret basic SQL statements; this entails being able to do select statements and the ability to run SQL statements. The “order by” statement in SQL is a basic statement which programmers must be able to grasp.

Programmers must be able to complete tasks accurately without repeated intervention of a supervisor, programmers must be able to contribute their skills to the tasks at hand, they must be productive and their skills and knowledge for which they are employed should be the key criteria when evaluating their performance.

Knowledge of how client/server programs work would be beneficial.

Experience relating to investigation and design skills would be beneficial.

C programming skills would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Cobol

Documentation skills

Communication skills

SQL

Server skills

C Programming

