Data Analyst

Permanent. Based in Hillcrest, Kwazulu-Natal

Market related salary offered

The role is essentially to assist the company in making better business decisions by providing relevant and accurate data, information and news on a regular basis. The data sources will be mined and analysed in order to provide additional intelligence to make informed decisions.

Ideal candidate should have a Degree in BSc Statistics/ Comp. Science/ Data Science or Bachelor’s Degree (Stats, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics) or BCom: Management/ Economics. Experience in both quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques; Role will entail data mining, scrubbing, cleaning, mapping, and analysis; Data source testing for technical accuracy; Experience / understanding of Agri industry will receive preference; Min of 5 years’ experience in similar or related position. Successful incumbent will take ownership of the organizations data analytics and reporting, provide innovative analytical insights, responsible for utilizing programmatic and quantitative methods to identify patterns and relationships in large data sets, as well as apply mathematical, statistical, and other data driven analysis to address questions, ensuring the company uses the latest technology/platforms/database systems to provide relevant information.

A detailed job description will be shared with the shortlisted candidates. Interested parties should submit their written application and CV to [Email Address Removed]

Closing date: 8 March 2022

Desired Skills:

BCom – Management/Economics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

