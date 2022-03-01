Data Architect

Our client is looking for an experienced Data Architect who can deliver complex data solutions with minimal oversight.

As a Data Architect, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing the database schemas of all our products. You will work closely with developers to design an efficient data architecture in order to deliver best-in-class user experiences.

Attributes and Competencies:

Required:

Develops, maintains, and tests architectural blueprints of a product’s data model and database.

Builds a solution by building the necessary data structures and APIs for a software application.

Ensures databases are designed to meet project goals, compliance regulations, and technical specifications.

Maintains database design and architecture through ongoing data change processes.

Collaborates with all project stakeholders to define a solution, in addition to the technology stack.

Model database schemas using Java.

Experience with MSSQL or MDM technology is a plus.

Hands-on experience with API design is a plus.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required.

Five years of experience as a data architect preferred.

Experience with relational databases (SQL) and design experience.

Desired Skills:

Java

MSSQL

API Design

MDM Technology

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

