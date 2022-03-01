Datawarehouse SQL Developer at RecruiTech

An International Remote work opportunity exists for a Senior Datawarehouse SQL Developer. You would be working remotely on exciting new projects.

Responsibilities / Skills:

SQL:

Write complex SQL statements on MS SQL Server (incl. analytical functions)

Debug and optimize SQL statements

Data warehousing/Data Modeling:

Key principles of a star/snowflake schema with conformed dimensions

Defining robust and reusable data models

Understanding of data normalization

Understanding temporal databases

Beneficial, non-mandatory: Talend studio for ETL/ELT (using cloud-based Big Data Fabric version):

Best practices in designing reusable Talend Studio jobs for Data integration

Development and debugging in Talend Studio, deployment to Talend Cloud (Beneficial)

Designing optimized jobs with a proper use of query pushdown, and use of ELT components

Beneficial, non-mandatory: SAP and MSDAX source system know how (processes and data):

End-to-end business process knowledge in SAP / MSDAX; ability to understand the where and how different processes connect

Knowledge of SAP tables and data extraction (SAP business content extractors, generic extractors)

Knowledge of MSDAX tables

Beneficial, non-mandatory: Theobald Xtract Universal (Optional)

Beneficial, non-mandatory: DevOps with Git (Optional)

Qualifications:

IT related Degree / Diploma / Certifications

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

