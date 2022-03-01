Datawarehouse SQL Developer at RecruiTech

An International Remote work opportunity exists for a Senior Datawarehouse SQL Developer. You would be working remotely on exciting new projects.
Responsibilities / Skills:
SQL:
- Write complex SQL statements on MS SQL Server (incl. analytical functions)
- Debug and optimize SQL statements
Data warehousing/Data Modeling:
- Key principles of a star/snowflake schema with conformed dimensions
- Defining robust and reusable data models
- Understanding of data normalization
- Understanding temporal databases
Beneficial, non-mandatory: Talend studio for ETL/ELT (using cloud-based Big Data Fabric version):
- Best practices in designing reusable Talend Studio jobs for Data integration
- Development and debugging in Talend Studio, deployment to Talend Cloud (Beneficial)
- Designing optimized jobs with a proper use of query pushdown, and use of ELT components
Beneficial, non-mandatory: SAP and MSDAX source system know how (processes and data):
- End-to-end business process knowledge in SAP / MSDAX; ability to understand the where and how different processes connect
- Knowledge of SAP tables and data extraction (SAP business content extractors, generic extractors)
- Knowledge of MSDAX tables
Beneficial, non-mandatory: Theobald Xtract Universal (Optional)
Beneficial, non-mandatory: DevOps with Git (Optional)
Qualifications:
- IT related Degree / Diploma / Certifications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree