DB2 MVS/ Mainframe – DBA

The Role: We are searching for a strong DB2 MVS/ Mainframe – DBA who will be responsible for planning, controling and supporting of structured data assets across the data lifecycle from creation and acquisition through to archival and purge.

Responsibilities:

Ensure the performance and reliability of the database, including performance tuning, monitoring, automation and error reporting

Provide input to ensure appropriate backup and recovery mechanisms are in place to ensure data recovery in any circumstance

Provide rules for archiving of operational data to prevent overload on the Line of Business systems

Define mechanisms and put processes in place for controlled implementation and changes to database

Develop and implement appropriate mechanisms for ensuring availability, integrity, and recoverability of data, due to loss or corruption of data

Provide input to ensure database availability, recovery, and performance in accordance with service level agreements

Maintain database connectivity for development and tester communities to ensure continued availability.

Provide recommendations for capacity planning about storage and CPU requirements based on current and forecasted business and system requirements

Collaborate with data analysts to design and implement processes to load data from various sources into the database Enforce DB2 database security standards to prevent data from being compromised and to maintain database integrity

In collaboration with the disaster recovery team contribute to the development and maintenance of disaster recovery policies, processes, and procedures.

Monitor existing data replication subscriptions from Source to Target databases

Create, update and maintain subscriptions for data replication

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

IT degree or equivalent diploma DB2 DBA certification

Experience required:

A minimum of 5 years?? experience as a DB2 Applications DBA in a large corporation

In-depth knowledge of DB2 database administration and performance tuning

Knowledge of DB2 monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools

In-depth knowledge of physical database design

In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc.

