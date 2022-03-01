ERP Consultant

This is an internship for recent graduates in Bcom or Btech in informatics/ Information Systems, Business applications or similar.

Only graduates from 2020 onwards will be considered.

No prior work experience required.

Must have good results 70+ pass mark.

Must have basic understanding of ERPs or back office applications.

familiar with concepts like Oracle/SAP/MDynmics etc will be an added advantage.

Must have a bcom or business studies background.

Computer savy, able to prepare and deliver presentations

If you qualify please respond with your CV and attach your final transcripts

Note this is a EE position

Desired Skills:

Information Systems

Business Analysis

Operations Management

Supply Chain Management

Finance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

