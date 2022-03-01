ERP Consultant

This is an internship for recent graduates in Bcom or Btech in informatics/ Information Systems, Business applications or similar.
Only graduates from 2020 onwards will be considered.
No prior work experience required.
Must have good results 70+ pass mark.
Must have basic understanding of ERPs or back office applications.
familiar with concepts like Oracle/SAP/MDynmics etc will be an added advantage.
Must have a bcom or business studies background.
Computer savy, able to prepare and deliver presentations
If you qualify please respond with your CV and attach your final transcripts
Note this is a EE position
Desired Skills:
- Information Systems
- Business Analysis
- Operations Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Finance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree